NVMe active adapter for different PCIe versions?

I'm not sure that what I'm looking for actually exists, but I thought I would ask anyway.



Most of the fastest NVMe drives out there right now, such as the 980 Pro, etc, use only 4 PCIe lanes. Well a PCIe 4.0 4x slot has the same bandwidth as a PCIe 3.0 8x slot and a PCIe 2.0 16x slot.



There are plenty of motherboards out there that don't support PCIe 4.0, but have available PCIe 3.0/2.0 8x/16x slots with the exact same bandwidth.



Is there an adapter, that you could put in an 8x PCIe 3.0 slot, or a 16x PCIe 2.0 slot, and give you a PCIe 4.0 M.2 socket? If the bandwidth is the same, then it seems like this should be possible.



And on a related note, why are so many NVMe drives seemingly limited to 4 lanes anyway? It doesn't seem that impressive when you think of all the 10+ year old motherboards with extra, often unused 16x slots intended for SLI or Crossfire that already had the same bandwidth as a current PCIe 4.0 4x NVMe socket.