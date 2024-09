The Samsung 990 is probably not what you want. I don't know what kind of bitrates you are working with, but most high-end Gen4 drives will be able to read at ~7 GB/s. If write speed is your concern, then there is a *lot* more variability. One of the tests I do is to try to establish the 'terminal' write speed of a drive, when it runs out of cache and other performance enhancing tricks, as it gives you somewhat of a 'worst case scenario' for drive write speed. Here is my entire benchmark database for that benchmark, if it helps.Note, the three 3 GB/s+ results should be considered 'off the chart'. Somewhere around 3-3.1 GB/s is as fast as I can generate data for writing during this exercise; at that point I'm CPU limited, not SSD limited.The Optane P5800X falls into that category as well. I had to test it on a different platform with a much slower CPU, so it capped out at 2 GB/s because of that. It would probably be as fast or faster than anything else I've tested for sustained write.