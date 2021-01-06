nvme 4.0 when used in conjunction with GPU needing 3.0 riser cable.

Im building a new computer in a SFF case and in doing so I will be utilizing a gpu riser cable (pcie 3.0). What I am not sure about is if I do this and configure it accordingly in the bios, will that limit all other PCIE to 3.0 as well? So the root of my question is this, since I will be using a pcie 3.0 riser cable, is it pointless for me to search for a nvme 4.0 ssd?



CPU: 5600x

Mobo: Strix B550-I Gaming

GPU: RTX 3080 (with riser cable)



Thanks