NVM

Status
Not open for further replies.
I've got a EVGA 1600w P2 still sealed in the box that I've had sitting around for awhile. I could do $350 shipped.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Binar
like this
Probleminfected said:
I've got a EVGA 1600w P2 still sealed in the box that I've had sitting around for awhile. I could do $350 shipped.
Click to expand...
Thank you for the offer. I'm leery to buy anything EVGA sorry. The only reason I was buying EVGA in the past was the warranty but god knows how long before they go under. And every EVGA product I've had was either RMA'd or EVGA purchased it back from me. Had very bad luck with EVGA.
looking for Corsair AX 1600i 1600W PSU only
 
Mizzer said:
That’s one spicy PSU.
Have you checked the likes of ebay?

https://www.ebay.com/itm/3349180586...MI4trl3JfngQMVi_SUCR0RxwLhEAQYASABEgLUJ_D_BwE

https://www.ebay.com/itm/1347248240...MIqv3ik5jngQMV4iKzAB0KyQZIEAQYBSABEgLbYPD_BwE
Click to expand...
1st link..it's been up since august..looks like the PSU came from Crimea after it was rolled over by tanks (zoon in on PSU pics bent/dented/scratched). 2nd one is from "New member since Sep-11-23 in United States" with "Recently updated ID".
Thank you tho
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top