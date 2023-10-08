Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Thank you for the offer. I'm leery to buy anything EVGA sorry. The only reason I was buying EVGA in the past was the warranty but god knows how long before they go under. And every EVGA product I've had was either RMA'd or EVGA purchased it back from me. Had very bad luck with EVGA.I've got a EVGA 1600w P2 still sealed in the box that I've had sitting around for awhile. I could do $350 shipped.
1st link..it's been up since august..looks like the PSU came from Crimea after it was rolled over by tanks (zoon in on PSU pics bent/dented/scratched). 2nd one is from "New member since Sep-11-23 in United States" with "Recently updated ID".That’s one spicy PSU.
Have you checked the likes of ebay?
https://www.ebay.com/itm/3349180586...MI4trl3JfngQMVi_SUCR0RxwLhEAQYASABEgLUJ_D_BwE
https://www.ebay.com/itm/1347248240...MIqv3ik5jngQMV4iKzAB0KyQZIEAQYBSABEgLbYPD_BwE