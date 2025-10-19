NVM RTX 5050

Well with generally no feedback and very little info on 5050 GPU's I snagged a 5060Ti 8GB for $30 under MSRP with an additional $30 rebate. More than I planned to spend but seriously better than a 5050 on paper. Question is will the PCIE5 x8 interface hamper it for FAH on a PCIE3 mobo? I can swap a few things around and get it on a PCIE4 mobo but I'd rather not. Things I've read in the past suggest the PCIE lanes don't matter so much for FAH but with the reduction in bandwidth from PCIE5 vs 4 vs 3 do you think it'll be a big hit?