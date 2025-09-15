NVIDIA to Tap TSMC's A16 Node for "Feynman" GPUs

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,441
"The most appealing aspect of the A16 node will be its backside power delivery, which separates power and signal routing to reduce losses and simplify floor planning. Implementations range from buried power rails that still use a front-side lowest metal layer to power vias that reach the rear side. TSMC's Super Power Rail concept enables power to be delivered directly to the transistor's source and drain terminals, resulting in lower resistance. Those choices affect efficiency, layout, and thermal behavior. Power demands for high-end AI accelerators are rising fast. Current flagship solutions already draw about 1,400 W in Blackwell Ultra, and next-generation Rubin designs are expected to exceed 2,300 W. Hence, node selection will be critical for the next-generation Feynman design, given its multi-gigawatt power requirement. If A16 reaches volume production on schedule, first silicon could arrive in late 2027 or early 2028."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341011/nvidia-to-tap-tsmcs-a16-node-for-feynman-gpus
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341011/nvidia-to-tap-tsmcs-a16-node-for-feynman-gpus