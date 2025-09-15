  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NVIDIA to Tap TSMC's A16 Node for "Feynman" GPUs

"The most appealing aspect of the A16 node will be its backside power delivery, which separates power and signal routing to reduce losses and simplify floor planning. Implementations range from buried power rails that still use a front-side lowest metal layer to power vias that reach the rear side. TSMC's Super Power Rail concept enables power to be delivered directly to the transistor's source and drain terminals, resulting in lower resistance. Those choices affect efficiency, layout, and thermal behavior. Power demands for high-end AI accelerators are rising fast. Current flagship solutions already draw about 1,400 W in Blackwell Ultra, and next-generation Rubin designs are expected to exceed 2,300 W. Hence, node selection will be critical for the next-generation Feynman design, given its multi-gigawatt power requirement. If A16 reaches volume production on schedule, first silicon could arrive in late 2027 or early 2028."

1757943566158.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341011/nvidia-to-tap-tsmcs-a16-node-for-feynman-gpus
 

TSMC's back-side power supply A16 is coming soon, and Nvidia is expected to be the first to adopt it despite the high price.​

Entering a golden period of growth, mass production will begin in the second half of next year, and Nvidia is considering introducing​

TSMC's A16, which will go into mass production in the second half of next year, will be a significant turning point in TSMC's most advanced manufacturing processes, with AI applications dominating the industry for the first time.

Facing competition, supply chain sources indicate that Nvidia is considering adopting TSMC's most advanced process, the A16 (with a back-end powered 2nm process), which will be mass-produced in the second half of next year.


Semiconductor industry analysts say that although 2nm is expensive, with Apple's 2nm chip costing nearly $27,000 each and Nvidia's back-of-chip power supply version costing more than $30,000, the significant increase in performance and chip density makes it the key reason for many customers to "pay for value."

Analysts believe that to ensure the yield of more refined processes, demand for testing and verification will increase, including SLT (system-level testing), AOI (automated optical inspection), and burn-in testing. Previously used primarily for production line monitoring, AOI will be integrated deeper into the wafer manufacturing process, achieving inspection accuracy levels beyond the reach of the naked eye. This will drive demand for related testing equipment, such as those from companies like Maktec and Huayouyi.


https://www-ctee-com-tw.translate.g...0501?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-GB
 
