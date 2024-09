HockeyJon said: You can argue the stock has gotten ahead of itself, Click to expand...

100 P/E is aggressive obviously but, up 265% in revenue, the evaluation is at 28.57x time the current pace annual gross profit, AMD is at 25x time with a 340 PE, Netflix at 17.9x, not that far away while being no near those growths.Because there is a strong feeling that NVIDIA pace is completely unsustainable, those margin cannot stand the competition in the next 18 month will be giant and they should get down even if the AI demands continue to explode. Because at that pace, they would have bigger quaterly revenue than the latest apple result in less than 2 years with 3 time Apple operating income by that time..... both their growth and margin are absurd, their very soon upcoming drop is tried to be priced in.One difference with crypto is that the natural competition (a third party that both people involve in the transaction trust) can get better both in technology and trust, big natural crypto market like Argentina can suddenly get a working currency again (or the right to use USD again) and has Etherum 2.0 has shown the need for compute can drastically change.Same could happen with big matrices multiplication compute, but if it get just easier to do people will use AI much more, being a difference, there is almost no limit to how much it will be used and the cheaper the more use people will find, but maybe something like the 2017 paper happen in a paradigm shift on how compute work and shift what people use to do it.