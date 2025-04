DukenukemX said: How long have Siri and OK Google been around? Click to expand...

DukenukemX said: I can't imagine it costing much and probably running on local hardware. Click to expand...

DukenukemX said: Doesn't Meteor Lake and Apple's M3 come with AI hardware? Click to expand...

DukenukemX said: I've heard of cancer detection from dogs to special cancer smelling machines. Click to expand...

DukenukemX said: The way I see it, AI makes a great hammer and now people are trying to find a nail. When they do find that nail, they'll realize it was a very expensive hammer and the huge investment wasn't worth it. Click to expand...

This is a bit of a ridiculous example, like someone tried to make a comic book with Bing Image creator and it was not a good one..., do you think there is many big lawyer house that do not use AI to find precedent and what not ?Exactly, this is not a fad I do not think, they will continue to get better and to be around, personal assistant will book plane ticket, get you out of Netflix and other deals just by simple voice command, help you with tax, law situation, anything clerical and will deal with other people-organization agents. You give it all your emails and can ask it question.Not sure the nuance you make, yes voice inference could very well run on local hardware (or not or a mix), I mean more like text to speech type voice inference, with the ip location and the first word said by the customer you can respond to them with a voice that sound natural for them. Voice inference is quite easy to run even at large volume, the fact that it will probably not cost much is why it is certain it will be used, the part that generate what the voice need to say, that has little limit on how much it will cost, depends on what you need it to do, but we can expect company saving money versus human support yes.Yes amd they come with 3d graphic hardware as well, the gap (as of now) in inference power between a 300 watt gpu and a small NPU is quite large, could be software stack issue, but their performance for meteor lake not that impressive:Would they compete anything close in FP8 inference for CUDA and others as a discrete Lovelace GPU, it would be all over the place and it would not be hard to find info about their performance.Yes, dogs can be really good at it, AI now can beat team of veteran oncologue at some aspect of cancer detection:The cheaper it gets to run, the more AI will be used, so at least at first instead of lowering demand it will increase it, as it make way more new usage and application versus what it is saved by the hardware being able to do more.I feel we will find a long list of example, (cloud was not a good idea for everything people used it, Internet as well), but in some domain like analyzing terabyte of data in the oil and gaz, this has been going on for more than a decade now.