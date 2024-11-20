NVIDIA stock down 5+% on missing quarterly expectations

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,958
Hard pill to swallow
“Nvidia's revenue forecast for the fiscal fourth quarter is $37.5 billion, lower than some analysts' expectations. Scarlet Fu and Vonnie Quinn break down the results on "Bloomberg The Close."”
View: https://youtu.be/7GHO5PGeLEk?si=VW3z6V4oz-cXl6IG
“Nvidia's revenue forecast for the fiscal fourth quarter is $37.5 billion, lower than some analysts' expectations. Scarlet Fu and Vonnie Quinn break down the results on "Bloomberg The Close."”
View: https://youtu.be/7GHO5PGeLEk?si=VW3z6V4oz-cXl6IG