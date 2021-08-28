Nvidia software seems to be garbage. RTX 3080 high temps or low performance

Hi. I really wonder what nvidia broke with 3000 series. I had 2 radeons 6800XT and everything was working fine except one detail - cards couldnt work in specific orientation with video outputs facing top - i got brand new case and really wanted this to work, thats my last build so its really "must have" condition.



So i bought RTX 3080 TUF OC. What is going on now is beyond my imagination. Radeon Software had 2 issues, that could be fixed with some compromise, but performance and temperatures were pretty good. With nvidia there is one major settting in NV control panel that is totally ruining experience - power managment. With "prefer highest performance" GPU is ON PAIR WITH PREVIOUS RADEONS, but on desktop idle temps are 60 degree and require its fans to cool it down - on desktop while doing nothing!

With "normal" GPU have normal temps (~34 degree) but in games performance is much worse than on radeons.



Do i really need to set custom profile for every game and change that setting every time i install new game?