Nvidia software seems to be garbage. RTX 3080 high temps or low performance

Hi. I really wonder what nvidia broke with 3000 series. I had 2 radeons 6800XT and everything was working fine except one detail - cards couldnt work in specific orientation with video outputs facing top - i got brand new case and really wanted this to work, thats my last build so its really "must have" condition.

So i bought RTX 3080 TUF OC. What is going on now is beyond my imagination. Radeon Software had 2 issues, that could be fixed with some compromise, but performance and temperatures were pretty good. With nvidia there is one major settting in NV control panel that is totally ruining experience - power managment. With "prefer highest performance" GPU is ON PAIR WITH PREVIOUS RADEONS, but on desktop idle temps are 60 degree and require its fans to cool it down - on desktop while doing nothing!
With "normal" GPU have normal temps (~34 degree) but in games performance is much worse than on radeons.

Do i really need to set custom profile for every game and change that setting every time i install new game?
 
You leave the default setting to what it was. There is no reason to choose 'prefer max performance' unless you've got a specific older title that has weirdness going on. It's sitting at 60c at the desktop because you aren't allowing the thing to throttle down. The card will automatically throttle up when it needs to in games. There are very few games that have issues with the driver throttling things down and causing FPS issues, and like I said, for those few titles just set them in the NVCP. Leaving the default setting of normal will not give you any performance issues in 99% of titles out there.
 
