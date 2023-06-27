Nvidia, Snowflake announce partnership

erek
[H]F Junkie
… for custom Generative AI models
“The company’s shares are up 159% over the last 12 months, and 189% year-to-date. The reason? Nvidia is the go-to company when it comes to AI chips. That’s because it turns out, graphics chips are exceptionally good at performing the kind of parallel processing required for AI.
Sure, AMD has its own graphics capabilities, and Intel is building out its AI offerings, but Nvidia is at the top of the heap. And for the foreseeable future, it's going to stay there.”
Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nvid...or-custom-generative-ai-models-000058830.html
