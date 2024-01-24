NVIDIA RTX Video HDR on new 551.23 drivers!

Been playing with it this morning, does wonders for SDR videos and "converting" them to HDR in real time! Arguably much more useful than VSR, but the combination of both now is great for streaming platforms where you may only get 1080P SDR content but want as close as you can get to 4K w/ HDR10.

1706111928590.png


https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-rtx-video-hdr-game-ready-driver/
 
"Additionally, NVIDIA Ultra Low Latency Mode is now compatible with DirectX 12 titles." - Nice!

I for one welcome this enlightening tech news, and am downloading the new drivers now! Thanks OP! :D
 
