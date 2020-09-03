NVIDIA RTX IO Detailed: GPU-assisted Storage Stack Here to Stay Until CPU Core-counts Rise

erek
"NVIDIA RTX IO is a concentric outer layer of DirectStorage, which is optimized further for gaming, and NVIDIA's GPU architecture. RTX IO brings to the table GPU-accelerated lossless data decompression, which means data remains compressed and bunched up with fewer IO headers, as it's being moved from the disk to the GPU, leveraging DirectStorage. NVIDIA claims that this improves IO performance by a factor of 2. NVIDIA further claims that GeForce RTX GPUs, thanks to their high CUDA core counts, are capable of offloading "dozens" of CPU cores, driving decompression performance beyond even what compressed data loads PCIe Gen 4 SSDs can throw at them.
There is, however, a tiny wrinkle. Games need to be optimized for DirectStorage. Since the API has already been deployed on Xbox since the Xbox Series X, most AAA games for Xbox that have PC versions, already have some awareness of the tech, however, the PC versions will need to be patched to use the tech. Games will further need NVIDIA RTX IO awareness, and NVIDIA needs to add support on a per-game basis via GeForce driver updates. NVIDIA didn't detail which GPUs will support the tech, but given its wording, and the use of "RTX" in the branding of the feature, NVIDIA could release the feature to RTX 20-series "Turing" and RTX 30-series "Ampere." The GTX 16-series probably misses out as what NVIDIA hopes to accomplish with RTX IO is probably too heavy on the 16-series, and this may have purely been a performance-impact based decision for NVIDIA."
