NVidia RTX A6000 announced

this is exactly what I have been waiting for.... Now just need to actually get a pair ordered.I need more info on the support for GPU virtualization, NVIDIA GRID, NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Data Center Workstation, and NVIDIA Virtual Compute Server, because they state support and most of that was previously only in the Tesla equipment which cost way the hell more than the Quadro, so eagerly await pricing on these because this is exactly what I was previously having to hack the Titan's to do. So this could be a much nicer alternative.