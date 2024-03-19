NVIDIA RTX 50 “GB202” Gaming GPU reportedly features the same TSMC 4NP process as B100

I'll be honest, I'm not even going to be the least bit shocked if this is a $2500 card. After the 4090 launched at $1600 and the card had line-ups of people waiting to buy it, I immediately assumed the 5090 is going to launch at $1800-$2000, so if someone said $2500 to me, I'd be like yeah, sure, why not. Gamers told Nvidia what they're willing to spend, and they'll happily charge them that. That's exactly what I'd do if I were them. It's not as if AMD's got anything that will challenge this, so have at it.



In any case, yeah, early rumours, so I don't believe anything until I see it. I wouldn't be shocked if this is accurate, since the top-tier card is the only one in the stack that Nvidia doesn't gimp on in terms of things like memory. Launching a "12GB 4080" with a 192-bit memory bus was an absolute joke, but then they called it a 4070 Ti and knocked off $100 and suddenly their customer base and many people on this forum immediately defended the honour of Jensen by insisting 12GB was totally enough, so I also wouldn't be shocked to see that happen again either, with a "super" mid-cycle refresh that includes the VRAM we were previously told we actually didn't need.