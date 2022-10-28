Nvidia RTX 3080 FE RMA experience

Long story short, sent in my launch 3080 FE in for warranty repair for a dead DP. Got a replacement card in a week. However, the card is definitely inferior to what I had. Compared the serial numbers, the replacement is a RF2, which is refurbished (as was clearly labeled on the package lol). Its also made in China as opposed to Taiwan - if that even makes a difference. Tried similar OC setting I had before, the new card wasn't having any of it. Was able to do 160/500 peak @2100mhz all day long, now down to 130/300 @2025mhz. Doesn't really make a difference in real world use - could be an ex-mining card?



Anyways, in hindsight, probably should have just accepted the dead DP and kept my old card. Oh well. Crap happens. At least the process was quick.