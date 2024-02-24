Nvidia releases new drivers for unsupported graphics cards and Windows versions

wareyore
HDCOTY 2023
Speaking of older OS's and support, looks like you can get an updated NV driver for your GTX 760 running on Win7.
It's only a security update. No new features, game support or fixes.
https://www.neowin.net/news/nvidia-...upported-graphics-cards-and-windows-versions/
It's live.
Win 10, too.
