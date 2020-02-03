NVIDIA Releases GeForce Software 442.19, Game-ready and Studio

erek
[H]ardness Supreme
Dec 19, 2005
4,291
Testing these out now!
"Among the bug fixes are a game crash during a cutscene in "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine," SETI@Home experiencing driver crash (TDR) on "Maxwell" GPUs, random stoppage of OBS streaming with "Call of Duty Modern Warfare," Battleye with NVIDIA low-latency mode causing a DWM crash and recovery; certain SLI+G-Sync stutter issues being fixed; a "Doom" (2016) game crash with "Kepler" GPUs, and an NVENC memory leak. Grab the drivers from the link below.
DOWNLOAD: NVIDIA GeForce Software v442.19"
NVIDIA Releases GeForce Software 442.19, Game-ready for Zombie Army: Dead War 4
NVIDIA today posted, the latest version of GeForce software. Version 442.19 WHQL comes game-ready for "Zombie Army: Dead War 4," "Apex Legends Season 4," and "Metro Exodus: Sam's Story." With these drivers, NVIDIA improved the maximum frame-rate setting with limits between 20 and 1,000 FPS. Find...
