NVIDIA Pushes Out DirectX 12 Ultimate Developer Preview Driver 450.82

Heard about this DirectX 12 Ultimate edition. Hope some games support it and it's useful.
"NVIDIA does not intend these drivers for public use, but rather members of its NVIDIA Developer Program. Use of the software comes with no warranties. The driver isn't listed in the GeForce drivers pages, not even as a beta, and on the NDP page, the download links spawn a login gate. Apparently anyone can sign up for the NVIDIA Developer Program and download these drivers. The version numbering of the preview drivers suggests that NVIDIA's R450 public release drivers will bear the DirectX 12 Ultimate logo, enabling all API features on GeForce and Quadro hardware that support them.
DOWNLOAD: NVIDIA DirectX 12 Ultimate Developer Preview Driver 450.82
Note: NVIDIA Developer Program account required (anyone can sign up)"
https://www.techpowerup.com/265897/...x-12-ultimate-developer-preview-driver-450-82
https://www.techpowerup.com/265897/...x-12-ultimate-developer-preview-driver-450-82