NVIDIA Powers 15 Years of Oscar-Worthy Visual Effects

The Academy Award nominations are in — and for the 15th year in a row, NVIDIA technologies worked behind the scenes of every film nominated for Best Visual Effects...the five VFX contenders for the 95th annual Academy Awards, taking place on Sunday, March 12, include:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2023/03/07/oscar-visual-effects/
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2023/03/07/oscar-visual-effects/