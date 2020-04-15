erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"Windows 7 Issues
https://www.techpowerup.com/265816/nvidia-posts-geforce-445-87-game-ready-drivers
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [Notebook][GeForce 1050 Ti MaxQ]: The screen displays corruption after waking from display off. [2859247]
- [SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]
- (Battlefield 5, Destiny 2)[HDR]: With HDR enabled, the games appear too bright. [2909218]
- [Monster Hunter World Iceborne]: Artifacts appear in the game. [2903858]
- [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks.[2781776]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
- [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]
- To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan."
