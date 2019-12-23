NVIDIA Patches High Severity Vulnerability in GeForce Experience

    Real bad.

    "To apply the security update, NVIDIA GeForce Experience users have to download the latest version from the GeForce Experience Downloads page released today or to launch the GFE client that will automatically apply it via the inbuilt update mechanism.

    NVIDIA released security updates to fix a series of other high severity GFE flaws in May and November, that could have potentially enabled local attackers with basic user privileges to elevate privileges, trigger code execution, or perform denial-of-service (DoS) attacks against vulnerable Windows devices."

    https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...severity-vulnerability-in-geforce-experience/
     
