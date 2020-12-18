erek
Everyone's getting into the silicon photonics game anymore, see: https://hardforum.com/threads/physi...n-head-spinning-first.2005298/post-1044854759
"The proposed plan by the company is to use an optical NVLink equivalent. While the current NVLink 2.0 chip uses eight pico Joules per bit (8 pJ/b) and can send signals only to 0.3 meters without any repeaters, the optical replacement is capable of sending data anywhere from 20 to 100 meters while consuming half the power (4 pJ/b). NVIDIA has conceptualized a system with four GPUs in a tray, all of which are connected by light. To power such a setup, there are lasers that produce 8-10 wavelengths. These wavelengths are modulated onto this at a speed of 25 Gbit/s per wavelength, using ring resonators. On the receiving side, ring photodetectors are used to pick up the wavelength and send it to the photodetector. This technique ensures fast data transfer capable of long distances."
https://www.techpowerup.com/276139/nvidia-is-preparing-co-packaged-photonics-for-nvlink
Nobu
