NVIDIA Interview – Discussing Ray Tracing Support And ‘Proprietary’ Extensions

Short, straightforward interview from wccftechNVidia says only 3 games with ray tracing, use custom extensions. Those are Vulkan games. And that's because the standards for Vulkan were not finished by the time those games needed ray tracing.All other games (asa far as Nvidia is aware) follow DXR standards and should work on any other GPUs which also follow the DXR standards.I'm paraphrasing there. It's a good little interview. Check it out!