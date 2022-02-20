Nvidia install failure

Dell Inspiron 530 Desktop. Windows 7 (SP1).
Trying to switch from onboard graphics control (Intel G33/G31 Express
Chip Family) to PCIe Nvidia Card (GE Force 8500 GT).
Have installed the card in PCIE slot and downloaded 2 versions of the
Nvidia drivers (314.44 and 342.00), both of which fail to install, stating
"Could not find compatible hardware"
The cooling fan is running on the card but the card is not showing in
Device Manager. I have been into bios settings and selected PCI for
the graphics option. I still have output from the onboard VGA outlet
and nothing out of the Nvidia card. The card (used) has just been bought
from an Ebay supplier and said to be tested and working OK.
The Nvidia driver package when installed would normaly be shown in
Control Panel for user settings etc but is not getting past the scan for
the graphics card recognition.
Would be grateful for any suggestions regarding probable cause of
problem.
