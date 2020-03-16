Nvidia: GTC News Can Wait

We have exciting products and news to share with you.But this isn’t the right time. We’re going to hold off on sharing our GTC news for now.That way, our employees, partners, the media and analysts who follow us, and our customers around the world can focus on staying safe and reducing the spread of the virus.We will still stream tons of great content from researchers and developers who have prepared great talks.This is a time to focus on our family, our friends, our community. Our employees are working from home. Many hourly workers will not need to work but they’ll all be fully paid.Stay safe everyone. We will get through this together.