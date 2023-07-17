NVIDIA Graphics Firmware Update Tool for DisplayPort 1.3 and 1.4 - Fix for black screen until OS loads for Pascal, Maxwell and Kepler cards

wareyore
I've had some cards do this. May have to check it out.
From the article.
NV Download.
Release HighlightsTo enable the latest DisplayPort 1.3 / 1.4 features, your graphics card may require a firmware update.
Without the update, systems that are connected to a DisplayPort 1.3 / 1.4 monitor could experience blank screens on boot until the OS loads, or could experience a hang on boot.
The NVIDIA Firmware Updater will detect whether the firmware update is needed, and if needed, will give the user the option to update it.
If you are currently experiencing a blank screen or hang on boot with a DP 1.3 or 1.4 monitor, please try one of the following workarounds in order to run the tool:
Once you have the tool downloaded, please run the tool and follow the on-screen instructions.
- Boot using DVI or HDMI
- Boot using a different monitor
- Change boot mode from UEFI to Legacy; or Legacy to UEFI.
- Boot using an alternate graphics source (secondary or integrated graphics card)
The latest NVIDIA graphics card drivers can be downloaded from: https://www.nvidia.com/Download/index.aspx
For 32-bit NVIDIA Graphics Firmware Update Tool for DisplayPort 1.3 and 1.4, please download here.
Supported ProductsNVIDIA TITAN Series:
TITAN X (Maxwell), TITAN X (Pascal), TITAN XP
GeForce 10 Series:
GeForce GT 1030, GeForce GTX 1050, GTX 1050Ti, GTX 1060, GTX 1070, GTX 1070Ti, GTX 1080, GTX 1080Ti
GeForce 900 Series:
GeForce GTX 950, GTX 950Ti, GTX 960, GTX 970, GTX 980, GTX 980Ti
GeForce 700 Series:
GeForce GTX 745, GTX 750, GTX 750Ti
Quadro Series:
Quadro Maxwell and Pascal products may be impacted. For support and additional details, contact OEM/Channel partner. If further assistance is required, visit https://support.nvidia.com.