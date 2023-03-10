Nvidia GPUs made by Intel look like they're actually going to be a thing

Will it have a role in saving Intel?

“Admittedly, Nvidia did go to Samsung for its Ampere generation of GPUs including the RTX 3090(opens in new tab). So TSMC isn't literally the only option. But Ampere, though fairly effective in performance terms, was a pretty inefficient architecture, in no small part thanks to the characteristics of Samsung's 8nm node, which most industry observers consider far inferior to TSCM's 7nm technology of the time.


Anyway, it's not a nailed on certainty that Nvidia GPUs will be made by Intel. Heck, it's far from guaranteed that Intel will get its manufacturing technology sufficiently up to speed that Nvidia will even want to use it. But Nvidia graphics made by Intel very much seems to be the plan. And that will take some getting used to.”

Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/nvidia-gpus-made-by-intel-look-like-theyre-actually-going-to-be-a-thing/
 
You never want your fabs idling, so it makes sense if there is availability that intel would sell that time out and it goes to the highest bidder.
 
