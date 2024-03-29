NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Crashes During Million Dollar CS2 Tournament Despite Being Selected As The GPU Of Choice

Eshelmen
Supreme [H]ardness
Ooof - Not the first time, but won't be the last.
https://wccftech.com/nvidia-geforce...9r9E8Xfi4QhUOxxp0HxxEyEQpUHNb6zODjAeszFccfN1c
"A few weeks back, PGL announced its hardware of choice for its upcoming CS2 Major Tournament which included systems with AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs but it looks like things didn't go as planned as a driver crash associated with the GPU became the very reason of one team's chances of going into the playoffs being washed away.
Technical Malfunction Leads To One PGL CS2 Major Tournament Team Being Knocked Out, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU Driver Crash Cited As Main Reason
PCGamesN explains that the issue occurred during a match between Virtus Pro and G2. Virtus Pro's player, James, was up against his opponents in the second run of a best of three when his PC ran into a major malfunction. G2 was able to win that round and proceeded to outbeat Virtus Pro by 11-13 which squashed their opportunity to enter the playoffs. James put out a very positive video in which he stated that these hiccups are part of the game and that he remains hopeful for the next tournaments."
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwSNWMsscq8&t=7s
