NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Crashes During Million Dollar CS2 Tournament Despite Being Selected As The GPU Of Choice

Are they peddling the new Nvidia settings app with the driver now? Because that thing had some memory leaks, as I later found out. I think their latest few drivers also have not been terribly stable, unfortunately. Hopefully they get it back on track later, but my 4090 had some device not found issues at random, leading to kernel issues. I DDU'd and then installed fresh and that stopped, but I had some crash to desktop in other games. But that sort of also hasn't been a thing lately.I wouldn't say a CPU issue, but I wouldn't put a RAM issue past it. The AM5 platform has been finicky with RAM configurations, and I could definitely see some issues if they sourced large amounts of, say DDR5 6000 speed ram without doing some stress testing to make sure the motherboard doesn't reject it. I don't know if you've noticed, but that's kind of an actual ongoing issue, though later BIOS updates made compatibility a little better. There's also no telling if they actually did the BIOS update. Or if they're running ASUS motherboards, then honestly god help them, I've only heard bad shit about that. I say this as someone that is running a 7800X3D myself.They would have probably saved money and had better stability if they just used 5800X3D chips, which are on a very, very mature platform at this point.