If you buy a $700 card with 12gb on it... your stupid.

As Hardward unboxed showed the other days.... 8GB 3000 Nvidia cards are getting handily beat in newer titles by older AMD cards with 16GB of ram in RAY TRACING performance on newer titles. Even without RT enabled some of the old 8gb cards are essentially unplayable at 1080 ultra and in some cases HIGH settings.



12gb right now is setting yourself up for tears. Game developers have hit a point where they have all said fuck it... 16gb is the target now the consoles can handle it and we are not spending a year of development trying to squeeze 8gb decent looking texture packs out, or find invisible load points to swap textures in and out.