nVidia GeForce FX 5800 Ultra

Discussion in 'eBay Auctions' started by erek, Nov 25, 2019.

Page 1 of 2
  1. Nov 25, 2019 #1
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    erek, Nov 25, 2019
    erek, Nov 25, 2019
    #1
  2. Nov 25, 2019 #2
    w1retap

    w1retap [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    11,992
    Joined:
    Jul 17, 2006
    Stock photo and "pulled from a working system". Two of the worst things I see on Ebay.
     
    w1retap, Nov 25, 2019
    w1retap, Nov 25, 2019
    #2
    auntjemima and erek like this.
  3. Nov 25, 2019 #3
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005

    Bid Retracted

    Every bid you have placed on item # 113986499867 has been cancelled, and your explanation has been recorded.

    5AB16A34FD765315C7D1C1973256E43F5DA4FB15.png
     
    erek, Nov 25, 2019
    erek, Nov 25, 2019
    #3
  4. Nov 25, 2019 #4
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    upload_2019-11-25_12-16-42.png
     
    erek, Nov 25, 2019
    erek, Nov 25, 2019
    #4
  5. Nov 25, 2019 #5
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    s-l1600.jpg
     
    erek, Nov 25, 2019
    erek, Nov 25, 2019
    #5
  6. Nov 25, 2019 #6
    cyclone3d

    cyclone3d [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    13,136
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2004
    This ought to be good... I laugh when I see potato cam pics on eBay.

    Either the seller has an old flip phone camera or the used the eBay crop feature which turns perfectly good pictures into potato cam pics.
     
    cyclone3d, Nov 25, 2019
    cyclone3d, Nov 25, 2019
    #6
  7. Nov 25, 2019 #7
    w1retap

    w1retap [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    11,992
    Joined:
    Jul 17, 2006
    rofl, a nice balancing act on a filthy keyboard and at the corner of a makeshift desk next to a few pieces of particle board. Quality. If they treat it like that for a sale picture, I'm sure it was just chucked in a closet before with stuff piled on top.
     
    w1retap, Nov 25, 2019
    w1retap, Nov 25, 2019
    #7
    erek likes this.
  8. Nov 25, 2019 #8
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    cyclone3d GiGaBiTe

    you bidding?
     
    erek, Nov 25, 2019
    erek, Nov 25, 2019
    #8
  9. Nov 25, 2019 #9
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    erek, Nov 25, 2019
    erek, Nov 25, 2019
    #9
  10. Nov 25, 2019 #10
    N4CR

    N4CR [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,207
    Joined:
    Oct 17, 2011
    erek
    Haha cheers but got to finish my billing before I can do things like this ;)
     
    N4CR, Nov 25, 2019
    N4CR, Nov 25, 2019
    #10
    erek likes this.
  11. Nov 26, 2019 #11
    cyclone3d

    cyclone3d [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    13,136
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2004
    cyclone3d, Nov 26, 2019
    cyclone3d, Nov 26, 2019
    #11
  12. Nov 26, 2019 #12
    GiGaBiTe

    GiGaBiTe Gawd

    Messages:
    900
    Joined:
    Apr 26, 2013
    I don't have that kind of disposable income lol. It's all yours.
     
    GiGaBiTe, Nov 26, 2019
    GiGaBiTe, Nov 26, 2019
    #12
  13. Nov 26, 2019 #13
    cyclone3d

    cyclone3d [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    13,136
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2004
    It is up to $555 already... :eek:

    My limit for something like this would be probably $50.

    I have no desire to spend crazy money like that for an old video card even if it is "super collectible"

    Most I have shelled out for a single piece of old hardware was for a Roland LAPC-I with the breakout box.. and that was gotten with a trade.
     
    cyclone3d, Nov 26, 2019
    cyclone3d, Nov 26, 2019
    #13
  14. Nov 26, 2019 #14
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    going for Approximately US $800.23 now
     
    erek, Nov 26, 2019
    erek, Nov 26, 2019
    #14
  15. Nov 26, 2019 #15
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005

    And Where exactly is this Roland LAPC-I at now, cyclone3d ?

    https://www.ebay.com/itm/ULTRA-RARE...Rmlu54edZO9JvUE5LFgMA4pFKiBYdsRpyvFWaMdlMspH4
     
    erek, Nov 26, 2019
    erek, Nov 26, 2019
    #15
  16. Nov 27, 2019 #16
    cyclone3d

    cyclone3d [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    13,136
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2004
    cyclone3d, Nov 27, 2019
    cyclone3d, Nov 27, 2019
    #16
  17. Nov 27, 2019 #17
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    :(
     
    erek, Nov 27, 2019
    erek, Nov 27, 2019
    #17
  18. Nov 27, 2019 #18
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Approximately US $821.76 now
     
    erek, Nov 27, 2019
    erek, Nov 27, 2019
    #18
  19. Dec 1, 2019 #19
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Approximately US $827.84 with 13 hours left to go
     
    erek, Dec 1, 2019
    erek, Dec 1, 2019
    #19
  20. Dec 2, 2019 #20
    rgMekanic

    rgMekanic [H]ard|News

    Messages:
    4,017
    Joined:
    May 13, 2013
    rgMekanic, Dec 2, 2019
    rgMekanic, Dec 2, 2019
    #20
    erek likes this.
  21. Dec 2, 2019 #21
    w1retap

    w1retap [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    11,992
    Joined:
    Jul 17, 2006
    I don't think he knows how to list items. He has it listed as "Used", which in Ebay terms means "An item that has been used previously. The item may have some signs of cosmetic wear, but is fully operational and functions as intended. This item may be a floor model or store return that has been used. See the seller’s listing for full details and description of any imperfections.".

    If you can't prove something works, you list it as "For Parts or Not Working".

    Really, it is the seller's fault, and that's shady as hell to cancel the person's winning bid instead of providing proof of functionality since it is described as such.
     
    w1retap, Dec 2, 2019
    w1retap, Dec 2, 2019
    #21
    rgMekanic and erek like this.
  22. Dec 2, 2019 #22
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    erek, Dec 2, 2019
    erek, Dec 2, 2019
    #22
  23. Dec 8, 2019 #23
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Order total:
    Price GBP 620.00
    Shipping Free
    Sales tax GBP 37.20


    Total charged GBP 657.20
     
    erek, Dec 8, 2019
    erek, Dec 8, 2019
    #23
  24. Dec 8, 2019 #24
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    erek, Dec 8, 2019
    erek, Dec 8, 2019
    #24
  25. Dec 8, 2019 #25
    cyclone3d

    cyclone3d [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    13,136
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2004
    cyclone3d, Dec 8, 2019
    cyclone3d, Dec 8, 2019
    #25
  26. Dec 8, 2019 #26
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Can you explain?

    I also noticed this is a PAL version, hope that doesn't cause any issues cause i'm NTSC
     
    erek, Dec 8, 2019
    erek, Dec 8, 2019
    #26
  27. Dec 9, 2019 #27
    cyclone3d

    cyclone3d [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    13,136
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2004
    cyclone3d, Dec 9, 2019
    cyclone3d, Dec 9, 2019
    #27
  28. Dec 9, 2019 #28
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    erek, Dec 9, 2019
    erek, Dec 9, 2019
    #28
  29. Dec 9, 2019 #29
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    cyclone3d

    The reason for my motivation behind this 3rd purchase of a FX 5800 Ultra is it's cause of a guy named CoolTweak.
    he had 3 at one time once






    CoolTweak actually repaired my most coveted one @

     
    erek, Dec 9, 2019
    erek, Dec 9, 2019
    #29
  30. Dec 10, 2019 #30
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    service-placeholder-banner.png

    Your parcel is on it's way
     
    erek, Dec 10, 2019
    erek, Dec 10, 2019
    #30
  31. Dec 10, 2019 #31
    zpackrat

    zpackrat Gawd

    Messages:
    721
    Joined:
    Jan 28, 2002
    one for each room of the house? it is winter after all. LOL.
     
    zpackrat, Dec 10, 2019
    zpackrat, Dec 10, 2019
    #31
    erek likes this.
  32. Dec 10, 2019 #32
    GiGaBiTe

    GiGaBiTe Gawd

    Messages:
    900
    Joined:
    Apr 26, 2013
    That motherboard looks familiar.
     
    GiGaBiTe, Dec 10, 2019
    GiGaBiTe, Dec 10, 2019
    #32
    erek likes this.
  33. Dec 10, 2019 #33
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    i need to pull that desktop out of the closet and fire it up again! last time though i had trouble getting all 4GBs of ram working at once :(
     
    erek, Dec 10, 2019
    erek, Dec 10, 2019
    #33
  34. Dec 10, 2019 #34
    GiGaBiTe

    GiGaBiTe Gawd

    Messages:
    900
    Joined:
    Apr 26, 2013
    Get a can of Deoxit Gold and spray it into the DIMM slots. Also spray some on the contacts on the DDR modules and insert/remove them a few times in each slot.

    I have similar problems with motherboards of that vintage, the contacts get oxidized on both the RAM and slots, causing them to not work properly.
     
    GiGaBiTe, Dec 10, 2019
    GiGaBiTe, Dec 10, 2019
    #34
    erek likes this.
  35. Dec 10, 2019 #35
    cyclone3d

    cyclone3d [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    13,136
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2004
    Pencil erasers work wonders to clean oxidation off of edge connectors.

    After using the eraser, then wipe with a static-free cloth or paper towel.

    As for PCI/ISA/AGP/PCIe slots, folded up printer paper so it gives a snug fit works great for removing oxidation from the slot connectors. Insert and remove multiple times. Do it enough times and you will stop getting black deposits on the paper.

    Never had to clean RAM slots.
     
    cyclone3d, Dec 10, 2019
    cyclone3d, Dec 10, 2019
    #35
    erek likes this.
  36. Dec 10, 2019 #36
    GiGaBiTe

    GiGaBiTe Gawd

    Messages:
    900
    Joined:
    Apr 26, 2013
    All of those suggestions are abrasive and cause damage. Deoxit gold doesn't do any damage, it only removes the oxide layer and protects the underlying metal for about a year in open air. If unavailable, a rust inhibitor like Krud kutter work if applied gingerly with a cuetip and wiped off. Home Depot also has a "precision lubricant" spray which has similar results to Deoxit, it just doesn't evaporate as quickly and can be messy.

    Pencil erasers are like sand paper and scuff the contact surface pretty badly. I used to use this method until I started having those same devices fail again within months with the same problem. The oxide coating got worse and was harder to remove since there were now scratches in the surface where the oxide collected. My situation doesn't replicate everywhere, I'm about 300 miles from the coast and the humidity is always stupid high (60-90%) no matter how much you run the A/C. But still, using abrasives is bad.
     
    GiGaBiTe, Dec 10, 2019
    GiGaBiTe, Dec 10, 2019
    #36
    erek likes this.
  37. Dec 11, 2019 #37
    cyclone3d

    cyclone3d [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    13,136
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2004
    Weird... Were you using dried up erasers? I've been using pencil erasers to clean contacts for over 20 years and have never had a problem. I do make sure the erasers are soft and also not dirty though. Both the pink and the white ones work just fine.

    As for Deoxit... what happens to all the oxidation that it rinses off? It has to go somewhere. I would think that enough times of using it could cause the oxidation that was rinsed off of the contacts to possibly build up and cause a short.

    I do have some electrical contact cleaner but never thought to try to use it on edge connectors or the slots.
     
    cyclone3d, Dec 11, 2019
    cyclone3d, Dec 11, 2019
    #37
    erek likes this.
  38. Dec 11, 2019 #38
    w1retap

    w1retap [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    11,992
    Joined:
    Jul 17, 2006
    DeoxIT makes Gold Wipes as well, they are little cotton pads. I recommend those. (we use them on $100k+ boards at work) The spray is mostly for connectors that you can't fit any wipes or q-tips inside, like jacks with small holes and pin connectors.
     
    w1retap, Dec 11, 2019
    w1retap, Dec 11, 2019
    #38
    erek likes this.
  39. Dec 11, 2019 #39
    GiGaBiTe

    GiGaBiTe Gawd

    Messages:
    900
    Joined:
    Apr 26, 2013
    Pencil erasers are designed to be abrasive, it's how they function. When you erase pencil or pen marks from paper, it scuffs the paper, which is the same thing it does to copper contacts. If you erase too much from the same spot on paper, it starts eating into the paper.

    Unless we're talking about motherboards or memory modules that were pulled out of the mud in a lake, your average motherboard/memory module is going to have an oxide layer microns thick. There's not enough material to cause a short and Deoxit Gold is not conductive. I've literally had boards completely covered in the stuff when using it on every board slot. RAM, PCI, ISA, AGP, etc. and powered them up with no issues.
     
    GiGaBiTe, Dec 11, 2019
    GiGaBiTe, Dec 11, 2019
    #39
    erek likes this.
  40. Dec 11, 2019 #40
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Remember?

     
    erek, Dec 11, 2019
    erek, Dec 11, 2019
    #40
Page 1 of 2