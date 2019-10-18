nVidia GeForce FX 5800 ULTRA Engineering Sample Graphics

I remember those old leafblowers.

Could either be an engineering sample or a pre-release card to board partners.
 
This was the first GPU I came to know about when I was trying to buy my first GPU.
 
erek

someone really wanted that card pretty badly.
 
Over a thousand dollars for a non-working card, there are some crazy collectors out there.
 
N4CR

Only good thing about those was the green shroud lol. Its like collecting a pinto hahah
 
