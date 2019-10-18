nVidia GeForce FX 5800 ULTRA Engineering Sample Graphics

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,758
yup, i love that green shroudOnly good thing about those was the green shroud lol. Its like collecting a pinto hahah
Looks like the previous auction was won by an unregistered Ebay user, may have been a troll or something.This got relisted at 1099 BIN :-\
https://www.ebay.com/itm/NVIDIA-FX5800ULTRA-Engineering-Sample-Graphics/283673087783
these days these kinds of auctions turn out to be money launderingLooks like the previous auction was won by an unregistered Ebay user, may have been a troll or something.