Nvidia Experience always exaggerates

the experience always says.. "ya, max it out! no sweat!"

but whenever I even try it, it goes straight to thermal max.



even simple stuff: these days, Im playing FFXIV on my Asus PG348Q (34" UW) 3440x1440 full screen, and there is a 1080p side mounted on hdmi, on my 1080ti. Last night, I tried it again, following the experience's recommended max setting, and within a few minutes, at 84c +, even with using afterburner manually to jack the fan to 95%. or are the 1080ti FE blowers, not that great at cooling,a s opposed to a AIB?



is that SOP for you too?



hoping to get a 3080, but, ya, we all know how shitty this paper launch was. the display is g synch, so, likely going to stay with nvidia, unless navi is monstrously huge.