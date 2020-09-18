Nvidia Experience always exaggerates

the experience always says.. "ya, max it out! no sweat!"
but whenever I even try it, it goes straight to thermal max.

even simple stuff: these days, Im playing FFXIV on my Asus PG348Q (34" UW) 3440x1440 full screen, and there is a 1080p side mounted on hdmi, on my 1080ti. Last night, I tried it again, following the experience's recommended max setting, and within a few minutes, at 84c +, even with using afterburner manually to jack the fan to 95%. or are the 1080ti FE blowers, not that great at cooling,a s opposed to a AIB?

is that SOP for you too?

hoping to get a 3080, but, ya, we all know how shitty this paper launch was. the display is g synch, so, likely going to stay with nvidia, unless navi is monstrously huge.
 
A 1080ti maxes out FFXIV no sweat. You are having cooling issues of you are thermal throttling. Do you have good airflow through your case? You might need to take it apart and clean it and reapply thermal paste. Yes when you up the setting you are making the card work harder and produce more heat. It still shouldn't be throttling with it's fans at 95%.
 
XIV makes GPUs run hot, nothing wrong with your card esp since it has a blower cooler. Best to limit your frame rate or set your power limit lower if you're playing for extended periods.
 
XIV makes GPUs run hot, nothing wrong with your card esp since it has a blower cooler. Best to limit your frame rate or set your power limit lower if you're playing for extended periods.
Shouldn't make it run hotter then any other game that pushes it hard. Granted I never noticed with my 1080ti and FFXIV but mine is under water. My advise is still valid.
 
I would advise repasting the card and retorquing the mounting screws considering the 1080ti is 3 and a half years old.
 
