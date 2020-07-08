Nvidia eclipses Intel as most valuable U.S. chipmaker

Auer
In a semiconductor industry milestone, Nvidia’s shares rose 2.3% in afternoon trading on Wednesday to a record $404, putting the graphic component maker’s market capitalization at $248 billion, just above the $246 billion value of Intel, once the world’s leading chipmaker.
