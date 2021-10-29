Nvidia DSR and GeForce Experience

So, I went into the GeForce experience to see what it recommended for F1 2018. This is on a 3060 ti and 2560x1080 100hz monitor. It said optimum resolution is 3620x1527 DSR. Does this mean GeForce experience thinks that the 3060 ti GPU is basically too powerful for the monitor's native resolution, hence the higher suggested res? Running the benchmark program with recommended settings in the game it does say avg fps is 99, so the GFE settings seem fine. Just curious about this since I thought DSR was something only used in older games. I believe that DSR is like supersampling, so good for removing antialiasing. Does it do anything else for image quality? Do people here use DSR manually, or only when recommended by GFE?