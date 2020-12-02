Nvidia Drivers 457.51 Dec. 2nd

Comixbooks
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 15,834
GeForce 457.51 Game Ready Driver Feedback Thread (Released 12/2/20)
DEC 2020
NVIDIA STAFF
Manuel@NVIDIA
1d
Our newest GeForce Game Ready driver brings you launch day support for the new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/geforce-rtx-3060-ti-game-ready-driver
To download and install our new Game Ready Driver, to get access to all this goodness, simply fire up GeForce Experience and click the "Drivers" tab.
Providing Feedback: This is a peer to peer support forum. While we try to read every end user feedback, we are unable to provide support to each and every user through the forums. If you require a response to a support inquiry, please visit the NVIDIA Support website where our Live Chat NVIDIA Customer Care team is available 24/7 (English only):
http://www.nvidia.com/support
To report a software issue, please fill out the NVIDIA driver feedback form. This will help us collect the specific information needed to reproduce your issue and prioritize driver fixes:
NVIDIA Display Driver Form - https://forms.gle/kJ9Bqcaicvjb82SdA
The following FAQ provides useful tips on how to best provide feedback when reporting an issue: How to provide valuable feedback to NVIDIA - https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/3141
Release Notes: http://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/457.51/457.51-win10-win8-win7-release-notes.pdf
Open Issues:
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
- [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
- [Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]
- [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422 on MSI MAG24C/MSI Optix G27C2. [3053990]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]