NVidia DGX desktop PC for machine learning - $4000

https://marketplace.nvidia.com/en-us/developer/dgx-spark/
https://www.microcenter.com/site/brands/nvidia-dgx-spark.aspx
If you cut through the marketing speak you get:
Good home computer for models > 24 GB <= 128 GB.
Kind of similar to buying a large memory Apple Mac so that you have lots of RAM for the GPU, but undoubtly much faster.
No rackmount version so far.
https://www.microcenter.com/site/brands/nvidia-dgx-spark.aspx
If you cut through the marketing speak you get:
- A Linux workstation with CUDA
- 20 mixed ARM cores
- Fat GPU
- 128 GB shared(!) RAM with good bandwidth but not close to 5090
- 4 TB NVMe m.2
Good home computer for models > 24 GB <= 128 GB.
Kind of similar to buying a large memory Apple Mac so that you have lots of RAM for the GPU, but undoubtly much faster.
No rackmount version so far.