NVidia DGX desktop PC for machine learning - $4000

U

uOpt

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 29, 2006
Messages
2,563
https://marketplace.nvidia.com/en-us/developer/dgx-spark/

https://www.microcenter.com/site/brands/nvidia-dgx-spark.aspx

If you cut through the marketing speak you get:
  • A Linux workstation with CUDA
  • 20 mixed ARM cores
  • Fat GPU
  • 128 GB shared(!) RAM with good bandwidth but not close to 5090
  • 4 TB NVMe m.2

Good home computer for models > 24 GB <= 128 GB.

Kind of similar to buying a large memory Apple Mac so that you have lots of RAM for the GPU, but undoubtly much faster.

No rackmount version so far.
 
