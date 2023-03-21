NVIDIA Debuts DGX Quantum: World’s First GPU Accelerated Quantum Computer

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,812
Worlds first quantum computer accelerator using GPUs
“NVIDIA announced a new group of partners integrating CUDA Quantum into their platforms, including quantum hardware companies Anyon Systems, Atom Computing, IonQ, ORCA Computing, Oxford Quantum Circuits, and QuEra; quantum software companies Agnostiq and QMware; and supercomputing centers National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, the IT Center for Science (CSC), and the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA).”
Source: https://wccftech.com/nvidia-debuts-...ing-system-open-source-cuda-quantum-software/
“NVIDIA announced a new group of partners integrating CUDA Quantum into their platforms, including quantum hardware companies Anyon Systems, Atom Computing, IonQ, ORCA Computing, Oxford Quantum Circuits, and QuEra; quantum software companies Agnostiq and QMware; and supercomputing centers National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, the IT Center for Science (CSC), and the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA).”
Source: https://wccftech.com/nvidia-debuts-...ing-system-open-source-cuda-quantum-software/