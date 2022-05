Hi All, quick question: I have two machines that both have Quadro cards. One Quadro RTX 4000 which displays the full control panel and a lenovo laptop containing a Quadro RTX 5000 mobile. One shows the full control Panel and one shows very minimal items. I have attached both pics from each machine. I have done a full clean and reinstall of the Quadro drivers on the laptop, no change. Any Advice? Thx.