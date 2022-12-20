Nvidia Blackwell rumor engine

So I was googling info about fitting a Telemon Heavy Dreadnought and I found this instead, the way the algorithm works astounds me.
https://wccftech.com/rumor-nvidia-r...-biggest-performance-leap-in-nvidias-history/
A dedicated ray tracing denoising accelerator, which would be a pretty big uplift over the generic CUDA accelerated one now.
Few other claims, obviously nothing concrete as Blackwell is like 18 months out but yeah. Something Nvidia probably leaked to steal AMD's thunder.
https://wccftech.com/rumor-nvidia-r...-biggest-performance-leap-in-nvidias-history/
A dedicated ray tracing denoising accelerator, which would be a pretty big uplift over the generic CUDA accelerated one now.
Few other claims, obviously nothing concrete as Blackwell is like 18 months out but yeah. Something Nvidia probably leaked to steal AMD's thunder.