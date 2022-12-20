Nvidia Blackwell rumor engine

So I was googling info about fitting a Telemon Heavy Dreadnought and I found this instead, the way the algorithm works astounds me.

https://wccftech.com/rumor-nvidia-r...-biggest-performance-leap-in-nvidias-history/

A dedicated ray tracing denoising accelerator, which would be a pretty big uplift over the generic CUDA accelerated one now.
Few other claims, obviously nothing concrete as Blackwell is like 18 months out but yeah. Something Nvidia probably leaked to steal AMD's thunder.
 
White knighting for the loss.

Maybe it wasn't to steal AMD's thunder so much as to toot their own horn. Last I looked, most companies try to promote their own stuff.
 
Well, Nvidia just tends to have "Leaks" for their products when a competitor in that space has their new stuff in the news, if people are talking about something Nvidia makes that isn't Nvidia's you can rest assured that a leak concerning Nvidia is just around the corner to shift the conversation. Toot their horn, steal some thunder, shift some headlines, call it what you will, it seems to happen like clockwork.
 
