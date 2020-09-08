NVIDIA Big Hopper H100 Speculations

erek
Beyond Big Ampere, may aswell get an early start on some H100 speculation:
https://hardforum.com/threads/hopper-architecture.1988810/
"My own *highly* speculative look at #nVidia's Hopper (rumoured code name), H100/GH100 chiplet based GPU for a probable SXM5 module. Will be heavily marketed for exascale supercomputers as nVidia hasn't won any (publicly anyway). 1/7 #silicongang #hopper #HPC #exascale"
https://twitter.com/reaktor_field/status/1303197013563985920
