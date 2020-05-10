NVIDIA Ampere: NVCache speeds up load times, optimize VRAM usage

erek
Just a rumor. Hmm
"The same sources have said something similar to what I reported not too long ago: that the next-gen GeForce RTX 3060 as a "mid-range" card will have the performance of the now-flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Except, Tom reports that it is in ray tracing -- which seems to make sense. We don't know about the actual performance of this card obviously, which is where the salt is required.
We should hear all about Ampere (or at least as much as NVIDIA will share) during its GTC 2020 keynote in a few days. We should be introduced to the inner workings of the new Ampere architecture, with the GeForce RTX 3000 series cards to be unveiled somewhere around September."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7239...-up-load-times-optimize-vram-usage/index.html
