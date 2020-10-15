NVIDIA Allegedly Moving Ampere to 7nm TSMC in 2021

5150Joker

5150Joker

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 1, 2005
Messages
4,439
I find this rumor hard to believe. Retooling it to work with TSMC wouldn’t be cheap unless NVIDIA feels Navi 21 is too big of a threat so they’re creating 7nm super cards on tsmc. Either way I don’t see that happening till at least June if not longer.
 
