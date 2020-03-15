NVIDIA Acquires SwiftStack, an Object Storage Company

Seems interesting, no clue about it though.

"In the recent years, NVIDIA has been meticulously collecting technologies and IP for datacenters, with supercomputers in particular being a key aspiration, which emphasizes the focus of the company which has moved beyond just computer graphics in all of its forms. Last year NVIDIA announced a plan to acquire Mellanox, which makes connectivity solutions for servers. The takeover of SwiftStack, an object storage company, is another way to collect assets required for scalable GPU-powered infrastructure for deep learning."

https://www.anandtech.com/show/15605/nvidia-acquires-swiftstack-an-object-storage-company
 
