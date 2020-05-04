Nvidia acquires Cumulus Networks

They're smart for diversifying into enterprise more and more. IBM survived because they did the same and I suspect NVIDIA knows the writing has been on the wall for consumer GPUs for a long time. Eventually we're going to reach a point where "good enough" for mass consumers will mean simply subscribing to a gaming cloud service using a fiber connection or equivalent once they become more ubiquitous in a few years. That will mean the end of hardware consoles which would put an end for the need to buy a new console every X many years as the back end would simply get refreshed with new hardware. In turn this will put a big strain on PC gaming as it wouldn't make sense to spend thousands when you can get a "cloud console" that does it all for a mere subscription price. The days of PC gaming and hardware console gaming are coming to a close, probably within the next decade.



And even if my cloud gaming prediction doesn't come to fruition (which I'm confident it will), Intel entering the GPU market will further erode NVIDIA marketshare and profits in the low/medium range and eventually high end so they need to find alternate revenue sources.