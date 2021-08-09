Nvidia 3090(black screen, VGA debug light)

Let's see what everyone thinks here...



So the other day I started having issues where suddenly I would get a black screen (could still hear audio) would last for about 10 seconds and then my PC would try to restart and wouldn't post (VGA debug light came on). The logo on the card would not be lit up but the fans would still be spinning. This has happened multiple times, and constantly on a certain games I can re create the issue almost instantly.



On furmark I can get it to happen instantly as well.



I finally put my 2070 in and it has absolutely zero issues at all...



My thought is it's either my 850w PSU?? Or I just have a bad card??



What does everyone think??



Thank you!