Nvidia 3050 Super, 3060 Super inbound?

There is a leak of new 30 series midrange cards on the way. While the 40 series is just around the corner, it may be before we see affordable midrange options from the new architecture.First up is an 8 GB 3060. Not only does it have less vram than the 3060, but it uses a 128 bit bus meaning it will likely be slower than the original. Let's hope Nvidia calls it a 3050 Super and not a 3060 8 GB or something deceptive.Next is a "3060ti" that uses a 8 GB of GDDR6X on a 256 bit bus. This would likely be faster than a 3060ti depending on core count. Since ti is taken, they may still choose to call it a 3060 super.Finally, in the Twitter leak, is a new 3070ti with the same memory configuration, but using GA102. Unknown core configuration so it could just be using leftover larger dies.Of course price will determine if any of these products are good, but it may be a sign that Nvidia will be dragging their feet in releasing 40 series mid range products.