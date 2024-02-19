Nvidia 3050 6GB review

HUB finally reviews the mini 3050:

View: https://youtu.be/eRVYK9LtHLc?si=62Qlx4Dq_SaM4xns

His only real complaint was the naming. The Radeon 6600 is a better bang for the buck but the 3050 6 gb has some nice benefits: efficiency, form factor, no 6 pin, Cuda encoding, RTX.

Interesting that nvidia still seems to be a bit more efficient with vram. AMD seems to take a dump in a few titles with 4gb vram, even on 1080p low while the 1650 Super holds on. While 8GB is falling short on the high end, 6 GB still looks to be good enough on the low end.
Screenshot_20240310_141418.jpg
Screenshot_20240310_141359.jpg
Screenshot_20240309-204036_YouTube.jpg
 
6500xt has half the die size with 66% of the memory bus and 66% the vram, on a much better node but still, AMD should be able to price it to price it to make sense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top