Nvidia 3050 6GB review

If anyone wanted to take a peek at this one.
It's pretty amazing how this turd of a card makes the 6500xt look like a straight insult from AMD. Nvidia was straight scraping the barrel with this garbage and still made a better card than the competition. I'm at a loss for words.
