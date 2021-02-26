Nvidia 1070 ti

Xpdite69

n00b
Joined
Feb 25, 2021
Messages
12
I was thinking of purchasing a Nvidia 1070 ti to add a little more life to my older PC.
I currently and running a 3770k processor with 32 gigs of ram and a GTX 680 Video card.
Not playing the current games. More No Man Sky and Vindictus.

Anything I should be weary of purchasing this card used?
They seem to be going for 400- 500 here in Canada
 
Choopyplz

Choopyplz

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 19, 2013
Messages
161
Buying a card that old used means it has probably been mined on, but that's true for most used cards that were ever good for mining.
 
Choopyplz

Choopyplz

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 19, 2013
Messages
161
Mining GPUs will have been run under constant load for long periods of time, it could just mean that components on the GPU could fail sooner than they otherwise would. As long as the temperatures were ok, it's probably fine. You may get a fan failure or whatever, though. If you do buy one, I'd probably consider at least oiling up the fans at some point.
 
Starfalcon

Starfalcon

Gawd
Joined
Jan 7, 2020
Messages
532
Xpdite69 said:
that's good to know. Is there a decent gaming card that is not popular for mining?
Nope, all decent gaming cards are good at mining. Plus on top of it, very few people will say a card has been mined on when selling it, they usually say it was lightly gamed on. Just assume all cards for sale have been, as there is no real way to know for sure. Big thing is to make sure the fans still work well and the card isnt stuffed full of dust.
 
Dark12

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 13, 2003
Messages
1,736
I would say you are better off keeping an eye out for an RTX3060 (TI if you are really lucky) at MSRP in your price range.
It will be a struggle due to the current shortage. It's gonna be like a part time job trying to find one.
Worth it over a 1070ti though.
 
ssnyder28

2[H]4U
Joined
May 9, 2012
Messages
3,687
Now is the worst time ever to buy a gpu. Even GPUs that are 2-3 generations old like the 1070ti you are seeking are way overpriced on the secondary market (usually selling about 2x the price that they were going for just a few months ago.) I'd suggest you wait or jump on the first deal you can find.
 
Kardonxt

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 13, 2009
Messages
3,379
I was going to say pickup a 970 or 980 but god even those are selling for 2x more than they were when I bought some last month.

If you can't wait the 1070ti is a decent choice other than being way over price like everything else right now.
 
Choopyplz

Choopyplz

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 19, 2013
Messages
161
Yeah, it's hard to recommend anything unless you just find a killer deal, or can afford to pay an excessive amount of money. This is an especially bad time though, being just after the Chinese New Year and all. I'll start to feel more worried if we're still under the same strain like this during the summer time. >.>
 
Xpdite69

n00b
Joined
Feb 25, 2021
Messages
12
Dark12 said:
I would say you are better off keeping an eye out for an RTX3060 (TI if you are really lucky) at MSRP in your price range.
It will be a struggle due to the current shortage. It's gonna be like a part time job trying to find one.
Worth it over a 1070ti though.
thanks for that. the 1070 ti used is say $450 cnd. A new RTX3060 ti gaming is on about 200 more and I would have warrant and piece of mind. Again, finding stock is the challenge
 
Xpdite69

n00b
Joined
Feb 25, 2021
Messages
12
Choopyplz said:
Yeah, it's hard to recommend anything unless you just find a killer deal, or can afford to pay an excessive amount of money. This is an especially bad time though, being just after the Chinese New Year and all. I'll start to feel more worried if we're still under the same strain like this during the summer time. >.>
:0 the fact that I am nursing a 9 year old PC says I don't have money to blow and I usually procrastinate for months but thanks for the info
 
Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,912
Xpdite69 said:
:0 the fact that I am nursing a 9 year old PC says I don't have money to blow and I usually procrastinate for months but thanks for the info
You’ve waited this long. Wait six more months for the crypto boom to crash and you can probably buy a 3060ti for the same price you are currently looking at a 1070ti for.

A mined on card isn’t a bad card. All these people say this nonsense but never have the ability to back it up. It’s like saying a CPU is bad and will not live as long because you ripped movies with it, zipped files, or did math with it. Nonsense. The only thing more likely to fail on a mined on card than a card used solely for gaming is the fans. And you can buy replacement fans for any gaming card on Amazon for $15-$30 bucks. All my mined on cards pass the 3DMark stability test when I’m done, just like they do when I get them. Miners typically undervolt and overclock for the best hash rate for the least electricity. Undervolting doesn’t hurt cards lifespan, heat does, but heat also hurts hashrate, so if you have savvy miners, they’ll keep the heat down with card spacing and extra external fans to increase profits too. Just like anything, if you know your seller and how they treated the card that goes a longer way than just stereotyping used mining card vs used gaming card.
 
Xpdite69

n00b
Joined
Feb 25, 2021
Messages
12
Archaea said:
You’ve waited this long. Wait six more months for the crypto boom to crash and you can probably buy a 3060ti for the same price you are currently looking at a 1070ti for.

A mined on card isn’t a bad card. All these people say this nonsense but never have the ability to back it up. It’s like saying a CPU is bad and will not live as long because you ripped movies with it, zipped files, or did math with it. Nonsense. The only thing more likely to fail on a mined on card than a card used solely for gaming is the fans. And you can buy replacement fans for any gaming card on Amazon for $15-$30 bucks. All my mined on cards pass the 3DMark stability test when I’m done, just like they do when I get them. Miners typically undervolt and overclock for the best hash rate for the least electricity. Undervolting doesn’t hurt cards lifespan, heat does, but heat also hurts hashrate, so if you have savvy miners, they’ll keep the heat down with card spacing and extra external fans to increase profits too. Just like anything, if you know your seller and how they treated the card that goes a longer way than just stereotyping used mining card vs used gaming card.
makes sense to me. I suppose as long as you look after any piece of equipment and don't abuse it, there should not be a problem. Was looking at used cards on some of the sites and in the last month they have gone through the roof. People are trying to double there money and I just don't have that kind of money to throw away. See you in September :)
 
gtrguy

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 8, 2009
Messages
172
Archaea said:
You’ve waited this long. Wait six more months for the crypto boom to crash and you can probably buy a 3060ti for the same price you are currently looking at a 1070ti for.
There is no guarantee that is going to happen. And, with all the shortages in the electronics industry, I expect things to stay this way for quite a while. What’s it worth to be able to game for the next six months? Is it worth paying a premium? It was for me- I bit the bullet and paid a bit more than I would like to upgrade both myself and my son in the videocard department a few months ago. What’s an extra few hundred spread over 6-8 months? Nothing. If I was the OP and I had a chance at a decent deal I’d grab it. Prices are still climbing- I watched a 1080ti sell for $900 the other day... madness but that where we are and I doubt it will be better in 6 months.

I also agree about mining cards- they aren’t necessarily a bad buy.
 
Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,912
gtrguy said:
There is no guarantee that is going to happen. And, with all the shortages in the electronics industry, I expect things to stay this way for quite a while. What’s it worth to be able to game for the next six months? Is it worth paying a premium? It was for me- I bit the bullet and paid a bit more than I would like to upgrade both myself and my son in the videocard department a few months ago. What’s an extra few hundred spread over 6-8 months? Nothing. If I was the OP and I had a chance at a decent deal I’d grab it. Prices are still climbing- I watched a 1080ti sell for $900 the other day... madness but that where we are and I doubt it will be better in 6 months.

I also agree about mining cards- they aren’t necessarily a bad buy.
Watch ETH prices to predict the mining cycle. It’s the ONLY coin that is valuable to mine in the way of causing this GPU shortage, and it’s been coming down fast the last two days in trading price from ~$1800 to ~$1500. Sooo many people are picking up mining the profitability is falling hard too. If you look at prebuilt OEM threads with ampere cards in them on slickdeals the most common comment is buying the prebuilt and stripping the card and reselling the rest, or even just mining with the prebuilt. Slickdeals isn’t a mining community — that just indicates how pervasive mining has become!!! But it’s only popular while it’s profitable and with all the attention turned to it, it will certainly be increasingly less profitable day by day, until hashing profit basically balances out with electrify expense. Just like last crypto boom.

Here is an example of the profitability of different coins on my five card ampere mining rig right now. See it’s only ETH that’s even worth buying cards to mine with: (second most valuable coin drops from $30 a day to $10 a day.). In 2017, 2018 crypto boom there were 4 or 5 coins that were pretty equitably profitable. Now there is one. This crypto boom cycle will not last as long as the 2017/2017 cycle especially if ETH keeps dropping in price. (It had recently ballooned up to $1800 a coin from a fairly steady average baseline of more around $300 a coin over a time period of the last two years — hence kicking off the mining frenzy in the last three months or so). Also in Q2 (June timeframe) some quite serious ETH ASICS are being launched with the equivalent hashing power of 20, 3080s each. Called the A11 from Innosilicon. That’ll also hurt profitability for GPU miners. If I had to guess, we have another month or two of decent GPU mining profitability, and then people will begin to lose interest in scooping up every card they can find and cards will become available again and miners start to sell off their used cards over the next six months. However, it all depends on the ETH price. (And to some degree BTC price — as BTC price affects all of the Crypto space — even though GPUs don’t mine it directly.)

Summary: A week ago this same setup was making $40 a day. Two weeks ago $50 a day. At my high point since January about $60 a day.
Profits are falling as more hashing power is amassed every single day, and as ETH falls in price, mining will fall out of fashion again. (For this calculation I have two 3080, two 3060TI, one 3070 from my mining rig)
1614434100698.png


https://ethereumprice.org/
1614434978350.png


Total ETH hashing power just goes up and up lately.
https://ycharts.com/indicators/ethereum_network_hash_rate
 
gtrguy

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 8, 2009
Messages
172
Archaea said:
Watch ETH prices to predict the mining cycle. It’s the ONLY coin that is valuable to mine in the way of causing this GPU shortage, and it’s been coming down fast the last two days in trading price from ~$1800 to ~$1500. Sooo many people are picking up mining the profitability is falling hard too. If you look at prebuilt OEM threads with ampere cards in them on slickdeals the most common comment is buying the prebuilt and stripping the card and reselling the rest, or even just mining with the prebuilt. Slickdeals isn’t a mining community — that just indicates how pervasive mining has become!!! But it’s only popular while it’s profitable and with all the attention turned to it, it will certainly be increasingly less profitable day by day, until hashing profit basically balances out with electrify expense. Just like last crypto boom.

Here is an example of the profitability of different coins on my five card ampere mining rig right now. See it’s only ETH that’s even worth buying cards to mine with: (second most valuable coin drops from $30 a day to $10 a day.). In 2017, 2018 crypto boom there were 4 or 5 coins that were pretty equitably profitable. Now there is one. This crypto boom cycle will not last as long as the 2017/2017 cycle especially if ETH keeps dropping in price. (It had recently ballooned up to $1800 a coin from a fairly steady average baseline of more around $300 a coin over a time period of the last two years — hence kicking off the mining frenzy in the last three months or so). Also in Q2 (June timeframe) some quite serious ETH ASICS are being launched with the equivalent hashing power of 20, 3080s each. Called the A11 from Innosilicon. That’ll also hurt profitability for GPU miners. If I had to guess, we have another month or two of decent GPU mining profitability, and then people will begin to lose interest in scooping up every card they can find and cards will become available again and miners start to sell off their used cards over the next six months. However, it all depends on the ETH price. (And to some degree BTC price — as BTC price affects all of the Crypto space — even though GPUs don’t mine it directly.)

Summary: A week ago this same setup was making $40 a day. Two weeks ago $50 a day. At my high point since January about $60 a day.
Profits are falling as more hashing power is amassed every single day, and as ETH falls in price, mining will fall out of fashion again. (For this calculation I have two 3080, two 3060TI, one 3070 from my mining rig)
View attachment 333742

https://ethereumprice.org/
View attachment 333743

Total ETH hashing power just goes up and up lately.
https://ycharts.com/indicators/ethereum_network_hash_rate
But mining isn’t the only factor at play. You think that’s what’s driving the shortages in the automobile manufacturing? Demand for wafers is high all around. ETH going down isn’t going to immediately make cards available. But hey, if the OP is cool with riding it out for however long it takes- power to him. In the meantime I’m enjoying gaming!
 
Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,912
gtrguy said:
But mining isn’t the only factor at play. You think that’s what’s driving the shortages in the automobile manufacturing? Demand for wafers is high all around. ETH going down isn’t going to immediately make cards available. But hey, if the OP is cool with riding it out for however long it takes- power to him. In the meantime I’m enjoying gaming!
I belive ETH is the single biggest contributor to the lack of availability for ampere cards.

Covid plays into it, DRAM shortages play into it, TSMC fabs having no/low availability plays into it. ETH is the biggest reason you can't walk into a store and buy a Ampere card right now. (my opinion and observation anyway.)
 
noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
6,018
Yep, prices are dropping fast, wonder if Nvidia is stupid enough again to get burn with useless mining cards? Anyways I would not recommend at this time investing in a mining rig, if one has some older hardware or use what they have now, it could make some money. There always seems to be a point where panic sets in and prices will just drop like a rock with no end in sight, well they are dropping rather quickly.
 
TheSlySyl

TheSlySyl

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 30, 2018
Messages
1,051
I bought a used mining 1070 3+ years ago and it's been in constant use ever since and I have had ZERO issues with it, for what it's worth. I think that people being scared of mining cards is a boon because that means people tend to sell them cheaper when they're just as 100% reliable as a non mining card.

However, to give an idea of how stupid prices are right now, I paid $200 for it.

It's in my wife's machine, which is only 1080p60, and it's more than adequate for absolutely everything at that resolution.
 
Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,912
noko said:
Yep, prices are dropping fast, wonder if Nvidia is stupid enough again to get burn with useless mining cards? Anyways I would not recommend at this time investing in a mining rig, if one has some older hardware or use what they have now, it could make some money. There always seems to be a point where panic sets in and prices will just drop like a rock with no end in sight, well they are dropping rather quickly.
They are late to the party again it seems. But they’ll still sell everyone they make - just like last time.
 
TXE36

Weaksauce
Joined
Jun 14, 2018
Messages
89
Kardonxt said:
I was going to say pickup a 970 or 980 but god even those are selling for 2x more than they were when I bought some last month.

If you can't wait the 1070ti is a decent choice other than being way over price like everything else right now.
Holy smokes, you ain't kidding. I have a lonely 980 for a racing sim and was thinking of picking up a second, I mean, how much can a 980 non-TI go for? The answer appears to be nearly $200 (I was anticipating less than $100) . 1070TI's are going for stupid money (casual look at Evilbay suggests at least $350 with many going for $400+).

That said, I really like my pair of 1070TI's, both of which cost less than $250 each a little over a year ago. Overclocked they are about as fast as a 1080 and are faster and run a lot cooler than a 980TI. In a current market of poor choices due to price, I agree that it is less bad. Also, no reason not to consider the 1080 non-TI, as the 1070TI and 1080 are very close in performance, power and current price. For the same price, get the 1080.

Pay attention to your case, if air flow ins't great, get a blower card with the Nvidia FE blower. Otherwise, the dual or three fan open blowers are quieter/cooler. I would avoid 3rd party blowers.
 
TXE36

Weaksauce
Joined
Jun 14, 2018
Messages
89
noko said:
Yep, prices are dropping fast, wonder if Nvidia is stupid enough again to get burn with useless mining cards? Anyways I would not recommend at this time investing in a mining rig, if one has some older hardware or use what they have now, it could make some money. There always seems to be a point where panic sets in and prices will just drop like a rock with no end in sight, well they are dropping rather quickly.
Just curious what you base this on. Asking because when I was just replying I was preparing to say 1070TI's were going for $500, because when I looked last week, that seemed to be representative of the closing prices on Evilbay. However, when I double checked, I found decent cards from decent sellers, that sold yesterday for $360 or so.

Maybe the OP should wait just a bit...
 
noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
6,018
TXE36 said:
Just curious what you base this on. Asking because when I was just replying I was preparing to say 1070TI's were going for $500, because when I looked last week, that seemed to be representative of the closing prices on Evilbay. However, when I double checked, I found decent cards from decent sellers, that sold yesterday for $360 or so.

Maybe the OP should wait just a bit...
ahh, Crypto, not video cards was the context.
 
TXE36

Weaksauce
Joined
Jun 14, 2018
Messages
89
noko said:
ahh, Crypto, not video cards was the context.
Ha! Obviously I didn't read through the thread.

Here is to the bottoming out of the current crypto boom with a hard landing - makes for a great buyer's market for video cards.
 
