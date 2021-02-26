I was thinking of purchasing a Nvidia 1070 ti to add a little more life to my older PC.
I currently and running a 3770k processor with 32 gigs of ram and a GTX 680 Video card.
Not playing the current games. More No Man Sky and Vindictus.
Anything I should be weary of purchasing this card used?
They seem to be going for 400- 500 here in Canada
