Nvidia 1070 ti

gtrguy said: There is no guarantee that is going to happen. And, with all the shortages in the electronics industry, I expect things to stay this way for quite a while. What’s it worth to be able to game for the next six months? Is it worth paying a premium? It was for me- I bit the bullet and paid a bit more than I would like to upgrade both myself and my son in the videocard department a few months ago. What’s an extra few hundred spread over 6-8 months? Nothing. If I was the OP and I had a chance at a decent deal I’d grab it. Prices are still climbing- I watched a 1080ti sell for $900 the other day... madness but that where we are and I doubt it will be better in 6 months.



Watch ETH prices to predict the mining cycle. It’s the ONLY coin that is valuable to mine in the way of causing this GPU shortage, and it’s been coming down fast the last two days in trading price from ~$1800 to ~$1500. Sooo many people are picking up mining the profitability is falling hard too. If you look at prebuilt OEM threads with ampere cards in them on slickdeals the most common comment is buying the prebuilt and stripping the card and reselling the rest, or even just mining with the prebuilt. Slickdeals isn’t a mining community — that just indicates how pervasive mining has become!!! But it’s only popular while it’s profitable and with all the attention turned to it, it will certainly be increasingly less profitable day by day, until hashing profit basically balances out with electrify expense. Just like last crypto boom.Here is an example of the profitability of different coins on my five card ampere mining rig right now. See it’s only ETH that’s even worth buying cards to mine with: (second most valuable coin drops from $30 a day to $10 a day.). In 2017, 2018 crypto boom there were 4 or 5 coins that were pretty equitably profitable. Now there is one. This crypto boom cycle will not last as long as the 2017/2017 cycle especially if ETH keeps dropping in price. (It had recently ballooned up to $1800 a coin from a fairly steady average baseline of more around $300 a coin over a time period of the last two years — hence kicking off the mining frenzy in the last three months or so). Also in Q2 (June timeframe) some quite serious ETH ASICS are being launched with the equivalent hashing power of 20, 3080s each. Called the A11 from Innosilicon. That’ll also hurt profitability for GPU miners. If I had to guess, we have another month or two of decent GPU mining profitability, and then people will begin to lose interest in scooping up every card they can find and cards will become available again and miners start to sell off their used cards over the next six months. However, it all depends on the ETH price. (And to some degree BTC price — as BTC price affects all of the Crypto space — even though GPUs don’t mine it directly.)Summary: A week ago this same setup was making $40 a day. Two weeks ago $50 a day. At my high point since January about $60 a day.Profits are falling as more hashing power is amassed every single day, and as ETH falls in price, mining will fall out of fashion again. (For this calculation I have two 3080, two 3060TI, one 3070 from my mining rig)Total ETH hashing power just goes up and up lately.