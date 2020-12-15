Numerous intermittent issues with USB devices

I'm not sure that "motherboard" is necessarily the correct place for this, but it seemed the most fitting given the circumstances.



I have been having intermittent connectivity issues with several USB devices. Most often this issue occurs while I'm working from home; however, the problems don't seem to be tied to any software. I have a Win10 VM (VMWare Workstation) that is dedicated to working from home. In the VM, I then connect to my company machine via Windows RDC. So the issues seem to begin while connected to VM>RDC, but they continue when I terminate those connections and go back to the base Win10 OS installation.



The issues began with my old keyboard (Logitech K800), which I was running off the same wireless dongle as the Logitech mouse. I kept getting random connectivity issues with just the keyboard. I tried updating firmware to no avail. Rebooting usually seemed to fix the problem for a week or so.



I assumed my keyboard was faulty, so I got a Corsair K70 mk.2 LP keyboard to replace it. I only installed this keyboard last week. I have not had the same problems with the connectivity of the actual keyboard keys, like with the Logitech K800, but now the RGB keeps reverting back to all red. It started out like this when I installed the keyboard last week, but after soft-resetting the keyboard I was finally able to customize the keys in iCUE. But then it started randomly reverting back to all red again. A reboot fixed this, but only for about 5 minutes.



Lastly, my HyperX Quadcast mic has had a couple instances of crackling and completely cutting out mid-use. Disconnecting then reconnecting to the VM seemed to fix this (no rebooting).



I have a MSI Z390 Gaming Edge AC board, which has a Rosewill USB 3.0 PCIe expansion card connected to it. My case has front USB as well, but I keep nothing plugged into those ports. So all USB devices are either on the board or the expansion card. I currently have every single one of these USB ports in use. I may miss 1-2, but off memory I am using the following devices:



Board USB:

Corsair K70 mk.2 low profile keyboard (uses 1 USB 3.0 for keyboard + 1 USB 2.0 for RGB)

Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse (wireless dongle)

Logitech C925e webcam

HyperX Quadcast mic

USB A - to - USB C cable (for infrequent data transfer from Pixel phone) *



Card USB (3.0):

APC Smart UPS C1500

Kingston card reader *

Logitech charging cable (for charging MX Master 2S mouse) *

USB charging cable for old phone *



* All of the charging cables or data transfer cables are very infrequently used and are therefore basically an empty port.



I really do not understand what could be causing these issues. It seems implausible to me that I could have multiple bad USB ports on my board. Some of these devices were originally connected to the PCIe card, but I moved them to the board thinking board USB ports > card USB ports. This didn't seem to have any affect. Any suggestions of where to begin troubleshooting?